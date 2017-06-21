Story highlights The jury is still out on whether constant texting is actually tied to carpal tunnel trouble, experts say

A study suggests that using electronic devices for more than five hours a day might affect nerves

(CNN) Too much of a good thing can usually have some downsides, and texting on your favorite smartphone is no exception. Doctors are divided, however, on what exactly those downsides are.

Some doctors point to how smartphone users have reported soreness or numbness in their hands and wrists after texting for an extended period of time.

"I think we may see more problems in terms of hand disorders, such as tendinitis, repetitive strain injuries, arthritis, thumb arthritis down the road, and even possibly carpal tunnel syndrome," said Dr. Sanjeev Kakar, an orthopedic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"Kids 20 years ago were not using handheld devices, and now they're using them all the time in schools and at home. We may be at the tip of an iceberg, and we're going to see a cumulative effect," he said. "I don't think this will happen if you've texted once in your life. I think the process of doing this over 20 to 30 years may lead to having these problems down the road."

On the other hand, some doctors have noted that there are no official medical diagnoses for technology-related hand and wrist problems, and just because such problems correlate with smartphone use does not mean they are caused by smartphone use.