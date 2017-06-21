(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in " fair" condition as he continues to heal from his gunshot wounds, a hospital statement said Wednesday.

When Scalise was shot last week, a bullet punctured his left hip and traveled across to the other hip, causing "substantial damage" to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, Dr. Jack Sava, who treated Scalise at the hospital, said Friday.

Scalise in serious condition after surgery

Scalise faces a long road of rehabilitation, but doctors "fully expect to him to walk ... and hopefully run" in the future, Sava said.

During the congressional baseball practice June 14, a gunman injured Scalise, congressional staffer Zach Barth, Tyson Foods lobbyist Matt Mika and two members of the Capitol Police force, Crystal Griner and David Bailey.

Law enforcement officials identified the shooter as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, who later died from injuries sustained during a shootout with police on the scene.

