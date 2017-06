Story highlights House Majority Whip Steve Scalise's condition has improved to "fair," his doctors say

He was shot during a congressional baseball practice last week

(CNN) House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in "fair" condition as he continues to heal from his gunshot wounds, a hospital statement said Wednesday.

The Louisiana Republican arrived at the hospital last week in critical condition after being injured in the shooting that interrupted a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Now, the third-ranking Republican in the House "continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," according to the statement from the MedStar Washington Hospital Center , where Scalise is being treated.

When Scalise was shot last week, a bullet punctured his left hip and traveled across to the other hip, causing "substantial damage" to his blood vessels, bones and some internal organs, Dr. Jack Sava, who treated Scalise at the hospital, said Friday.

