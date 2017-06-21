Guy takes bare-legged stand against office shorts policy, and men rejoice

Story highlights Office worker wore dress after being stifled by no-shorts policy

Man legs are in and they will NOT BE OPPRESSED BY PANTS

(CNN) Unless you are a professional basketball player or a postal worker, shorts for dudes are usually not in the office dress code. But what about the rest of the working malekind, whose poor legs are doomed to be imprisoned in pants during the long, sweaty summer months? Shouldn't they, too, be able to feel the cool kiss of freedom on their leg hairs?

A young call center worker from the UK decided to test this. It's been hot as Hades in Aylsebury, where 20-year-old Joey Barge lives, so he tried his luck with some semi-professional shorts.

Alas, he was denied, thus bringing about an unexpected double standard. As he pointed out in his tweet, if women can wear skirts at work, why can't he wear shorts?

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

The problem is, despite the best efforts of fancy toddlers and high-brow dressers like Pharrell, business shorts aren't really a well-trafficked avenue of male fashion. And -- this is just anecdotal -- not many offices are super comfortable having their male employees jam around like they're about to attend a clam bake.

Pharrell, rocking some shorts

No pants, no problem

