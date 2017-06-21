Breaking News

Manchester United cleared over Paul Pogba transfer

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

Meet Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in history.
Meet Paul Pogba, the most expensive player in history.
The Frenchman, 24, signed for English Premier League side Manchester United in August 2016 for $120 million.
The Frenchman, 24, signed for English Premier League side Manchester United in August 2016 for $120 million.
In his first season with United, he scored five Premier League goals and helped the club win three trophies -- the Europa League, the League Cup and Charity Shield.
He started his career at French side Le Havre and immediately caught the eye. When he played for France Under-16s he was already attracting attention from elsewhere.
He started his career at French side Le Havre and immediately caught the eye. When he played for France Under-16s he was already attracting attention from elsewhere.
In 2009, Pogba left home to join Manchester United for his first stint in England. A drawn-out legal battle preceded the transfer, but the then teenager was finally allowed to move to Old Trafford.
In 2009, Pogba left home to join Manchester United for his first stint in England. A drawn-out legal battle preceded the transfer, but the then teenager was finally allowed to move to Old Trafford.
Pogba joined the youth ranks at United, where he began to earn a reputation as one of the club's most promising players.
Pogba joined the youth ranks at United, where he began to earn a reputation as one of the club&#39;s most promising players.
Pogba joined the youth ranks at United, where he began to earn a reputation as one of the club's most promising players.
But the Frenchman made just seven first-team appearances for United during his first spell at Old Trafford and refused to sign a new contract. He left for Juventus in 2012 with United receiving around $1m in compensation.
At Juventus, Pogba helped the club win four consecutive league titles and was part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.
At Juventus, Pogba helped the club win four consecutive league titles and was part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.
During his time in Turin, the central midfielder became a world star and also became accustomed to collecting medals, winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup twice with Juve.
During his time in Turin, the central midfielder became a world star and also became accustomed to collecting medals, winning the Italian Cup and Super Cup twice with Juve.
He helped France reach the final of Euro 2016, but was unable to lead his team to victory on home turf. Eder's extra-time strike won it for Portugal, leaving Pogba and his teammates heartbroken, but a move to Manchester soon beckoned.
He helped France reach the final of Euro 2016, but was unable to lead his team to victory on home turf. Eder&#39;s extra-time strike won it for Portugal, leaving Pogba and his teammates heartbroken, but a move to Manchester soon beckoned.
He helped France reach the final of Euro 2016, but was unable to lead his team to victory on home turf. Eder's extra-time strike won it for Portugal, leaving Pogba and his teammates heartbroken, but a move to Manchester soon beckoned.
Story highlights

  • Pogba made $120m move to Man Utd in 2016
  • Man Utd cleared of wrongdoing
  • FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus

(CNN)A world record soccer transfer involving two of Europe's most successful clubs and one of the leading stars of game is being investigated by football's world governing body.

Manchester United has been cleared of wrongdoing in the transfer of midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer for a world record $120 million, but FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Italian champions.
FIFA had asked both clubs last month for "clarification on the deal" amid reports in the book "Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football" that the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, had earned $41 million from the transfer.
    "We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC," said a FIFA statement. "We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.
    "We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."
    Neither Juventus or Raiola immediately responded to CNN's request for comment.
    The stage for Wednesday&#39;s Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
    The stage for Wednesday's Europa League final between Ajax and Manchester United was the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.
    The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: &quot;The first challenge is how to hold it.&quot;
    The Europa League trophy weighs 15kg. Unusually the trophy has no handles, prompting the UEFA website to quip: "The first challenge is how to hold it."
    As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match.
    As with any major final, the hunt was on for tickets before the match.
    Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center.
    Ahead of the match Ajax fans enjoyed the atmosphere in Stockholm city center.
    A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday&#39;s terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was &quot;no specific intelligence&quot; to suggest the match was under threat.
    A marksman patrols the perimeter of the stadium. Following Monday's terror attack in Manchester, European governing body UEFA said there was "no specific intelligence" to suggest the match was under threat.
    United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
    United fans put up a flag in memory of the victims of the Manchester terror attack.
    This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters.
    This was the fifth time the two clubs had met in European competitions, with each side having two wins in their previous encounters.
    Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match.
    Each team was allocated 9,500 tickets for the match but reports suggested twice that number of fans were expected to travel to Sweden for the crucial match.
    An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off.
    An Ajax supporter holds a lit flare prior to kick off.
    The scheduled minute&#39;s silence before the final turned into a minute&#39;s applause.
    The scheduled minute's silence before the final turned into a minute's applause.
    Paul Pogba, the world&#39;s most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime.
    Paul Pogba, the world's most expensive footballer, scored in the 18th minute to give the English side a 1-0 lead at halftime.
    Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United&#39;s second goal from close range early in the second half.
    Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored United's second goal from close range early in the second half.
    Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match.
    Marouane Fellaini won 15 aerial duels -- a Europa League record for one match.
    Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United&#39;s players celebrated the club&#39;s first Europa League title.
    Captain Wayne Rooney lifted the trophy as United's players celebrated the club's first Europa League title.
    United&#39;s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.
    United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now won three trophies in his first season at Old Trafford.
    Third party ownership

    FIFA's interest in the transfer is believed to relate to whether there has been a breach of third party ownership rules.
    Third party ownership, where a company, a hedge-fund, an agent or a single investor takes ownership of all or part of the financial rights to a player -- thus benefiting from transfer fees whenever a player is sold -- is forbidden in England.
    In 2015, FIFA banned third party ownership but said "existing agreements can remain in place until their ordinary contractual expiry."
    During his time as general secretary, FIFA president Gianni Infantino had called third party ownership "a kind of modern slavery."
    If Juventus are found guilty of wrongdoing, the Champions League finalists could be fined or handed a transfer ban.
    Last season Pogba helped United win the League Cup and the Europa League.
    Pogba scored the opening goal in the 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League final, a victory which ensured the Manchester club qualified for next season's Champions League.