Story highlights Pogba made $120m move to Man Utd in 2016

Man Utd cleared of wrongdoing

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Juventus

(CNN) A world record soccer transfer involving two of Europe's most successful clubs and one of the leading stars of game is being investigated by football's world governing body.

Manchester United has been cleared of wrongdoing in the transfer of midfielder Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer for a world record $120 million, but FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Italian champions.

FIFA had asked both clubs last month for "clarification on the deal" amid reports in the book "Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football" that the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, had earned $41 million from the transfer.

"We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Juventus FC," said a FIFA statement. "We cannot comment further as proceedings are ongoing.

"We can confirm that no disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Manchester United."

