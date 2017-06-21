Story highlights Queen's Speech set to take place Wednesday

PM May to preside over minority government

London (CNN) Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May's attempt to lead a minority government starts in earnest Wednesday amid a backdrop of terror attacks and the fire at Grenfell Tower, one of the country's worst disasters for a generation.

The state opening of Parliament and Queen's Speech -- in which the UK government sets out its agenda for the coming parliamentary session -- comes at a time when May's premiership appears to be have become increasingly vulnerable and the country's future uncertain, with negotiations over Britain's departure from the European Union having only just begun.

May's own position has been called into question ever since her decision to call a snap election. Her attempt to secure a larger mandate ahead of the Brexit negotiations backfired spectacularly.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is under mounting pressure ahead of the Queen's Speech.

It has also led to her attempting to negotiate a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, a small party with 10 seats in Westminster, which -- along with the Conservative's 317 seats -- would give May enough votes in the house of Commons to pass her legislative agenda.