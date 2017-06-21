Queen's hat has striking similarity to the EU flag; theories fly on Twitter

Story highlights Queen Elizabeth's EU-flag-looking hat caused a stir on social meadia

One person declared that the hat shows the Queen is "WOKE"

(CNN) On anyone else's head, a blue flowered hat would be just that -- a hat.

But when you're Queen Elizabeth II, it doesn't take much for an accessory choice to prompt a national guessing game.

The Queen showed up for her speech to Parliament on Wednesday wearing a hat with striking similarities to the flag of the European Union.

We don't know which side of the Brexit debate she favors, but that didn't stop Twitter users from immediately interpreting what the headgear might mean.

The hat was blue with several yellow-centered flowers on the front. The EU flag is blue with a circle of yellow stars.