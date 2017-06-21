The Queen's hat has a striking similarity to the EU flag and theories fly on Twitter

Story highlights
- Queen Elizabeth's EU-flag-looking hat caused a stir
- One person declared the Queen is "woke"
(CNN)On anyone else's head, a blue flowered hat would be just that -- a hat.
But when you're the Queen of England, it doesn't take much for an accessory choice to become a national guessing game.
Queen Elizabeth II showed up for her speech at Parliament on Wednesday wearing a hat with striking similarities to the EU flag.
We don't know which side of the Brexit debate Her Majesty leans toward, but that didn't stop Twitter users from immediately interpreting what the headgear meant.
The hat was blue with several yellow-centered flowers on the front. The EU flag is blue with a circle of yellow stars.
Liz Sewell tweeted, "How FAB. Queen wears EU flag as Hat," while Oli Mould wrote, "the Queen trolls the #brexit brigade by wearing an EU hat. The Queen is WOKE."
The UK voted last year to leave the EU, an unprecedented and polarizing move that left Britain split on the decision. In her speech Wednesday, the Queen laid out a policy agenda that focused heavily on Brexit. Typically, the Queen's Speech is a colorful affair with extravagant -- and, well, royal -- traditions.
There's usually velvet robes and crowns involved, but there wasn't much time to prep for the pomp after the June 8 snap election.
So instead of her usual sparkly headgear, Her Majesty opted for a hat instead.