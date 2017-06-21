Breaking News

Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 6:48 AM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prince Philip: The man behind the Queen
Prince Philip: The man behind the Queen

    JUST WATCHED

    Prince Philip: The man behind the Queen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Prince Philip being treated for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition
  • Had announced his retirement from public life last month

London (CNN)Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to hospital Tuesday evening as a "precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace has told CNN.

The Prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was being treated at London's King Edward VII Hospital for an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.
"Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. The Queen, who will give her annual speech at the opening of Parliament today, will attend the Royal Ascot races later this afternoon.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in their carriage during day one of Royal Ascot.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in their carriage during day one of Royal Ascot.
    On Tuesday, before being admitted to hospital, the Prince donned a top hat for the first day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire, England.
    The appearance was part of a scaled back schedule for the Prince, who announced last month that he would step down from public life.
    Read More
    In the hours before the announcement, wild speculation swirled in the British press about the Prince's health.
    "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen," the statement about his retirement read. "Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time."