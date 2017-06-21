London (CNN) What -- or in this case, who -- was conspicuously absent from the Queen's Speech to Parliament? US President Donald Trump.

May offered up the state visit during a bilateral meeting with the US President shortly after his inauguration. State visits are typically characterized by pomp and ceremony, and generally include a banquet with the Queen.

British newspaper the Guardian reported that Trump had revealed his unease about the visit during a conversation with May, citing a Downing Street adviser who was in the room.

A senior Trump administration source denied that the subject came up when Trump and May spoke in the aftermath of the British general election.

Following the omission on Wednesday, a senior Trump administration official told CNN: "She didn't mention (the visit) because the date is not yet set."

A Downing Street spokesperson told CNN there was "no change" in their position on the state visit.

"The invitation for the state visit has been extended and it wasn't mentioned in the speech as no date has been decided upon yet," the Number 10 spokesperson said.