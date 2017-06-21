Story highlights Initial support for families "was not good enough," Prime Minister Theresa May says

May sets out steps now being taken to help survivors of the deadly high-rise fire

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologized Wednesday for the government's failure to give families the help they needed after the devastating fire that gutted a high-rise apartment building in London last week.

"The whole country was heartbroken by the horrific loss of life and the utter devastation that we have seen," May told lawmakers following the official opening of a new session of Parliament.

"Let me be absolutely clear. The support on the ground for families in the initial hours was not good enough. People were left without belongings, without roofs over their heads, without even basic information about what had happened, what they should do and where they could seek help.

"That was a failure of the state -- local and national -- to help people when they needed it most. As Prime Minister, I apologize for that failure. And as Prime Minister, I've taken responsibility for doing what we can to put things rights."

Protesters hold signs calling for justice for the victims of the Grenfell disaster during an anti-government protest on Wednesday.

Protesters who marched in London as Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the new session of Parliament called for justice for the victims of the blaze at Grenfell Tower and warned against any coverup as investigators probe what happened.

