May says sorry to Grenfell Tower fire victims for lack of support

By Laura Smith-Spark and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 11:51 AM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

London fire victims receive moment of silence
London fire victims receive moment of silence

    London fire victims receive moment of silence

London fire victims receive moment of silence 02:23

  • Initial support for families "was not good enough," Prime Minister Theresa May says
  • May sets out steps now being taken to help survivors of the deadly high-rise fire

London (CNN)UK Prime Minister Theresa May apologized Wednesday for the government's failure to give families the help they needed after the devastating fire that gutted a high-rise apartment building in London last week.

"The whole country was heartbroken by the horrific loss of life and the utter devastation that we have seen," May told lawmakers following the official opening of a new session of Parliament.
"Let me be absolutely clear. The support on the ground for families in the initial hours was not good enough. People were left without belongings, without roofs over their heads, without even basic information about what had happened, what they should do and where they could seek help.
    "That was a failure of the state -- local and national -- to help people when they needed it most. As Prime Minister, I apologize for that failure. And as Prime Minister, I've taken responsibility for doing what we can to put things rights."
    Protesters hold signs calling for justice for the victims of the Grenfell disaster during an anti-government protest on Wednesday.
    Protesters hold signs calling for justice for the victims of the Grenfell disaster during an anti-government protest on Wednesday.
    Protesters who marched in London as Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the new session of Parliament called for justice for the victims of the blaze at Grenfell Tower and warned against any coverup as investigators probe what happened.
    May conceded Saturday after meeting with some of the survivors at Downing Street that the initial response "was not good enough."
    Her statement Wednesday spells out further how the residents will be helped. The measures include:
    • Each family to receive a down payment from emergency fund
    • Everyone to be rehoused within three weeks
    • An independent public inquiry to be chaired by a judge
    • All those with an interest, including the survivors and victims' families, to be consulted and help with legal costs provided
    May said it was clear that the local authority, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, could not cope with the disaster and that steps would be taken to improve future efforts.
    "We will also develop a new strategy for resilience in major disasters, which could include a new civil disaster response task force that can help at times of emergency," she said.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    At least 79 people are dead or missing and presumed dead following the fire that tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower, home to 125 families, in the early hours of June 14.
    As well as the public inquiry announced by the government, the police have launched a criminal investigation into the blaze.

    Luxury apartment complex

    As efforts continue to find permanent housing for those made homeless by the fire, the government said Wednesday that 68 apartments in a luxury London housing complex in Kensington Row would be allocated to Grenfell Tower residents.
    The acquisition of the flats, built as new social housing within the swish development, was a "significant step" toward meeting its promise of rehousing families from Grenfell Tower within the local area, it said in a news release.
    Prices for apartments in the complex, located about 1½ miles south of Grenfell Tower in a highly desirable area, start at £1.6 million ($2 million) for private buyers, according to Britain's Guardian newspaper. Photographs of show apartments for sale highlight their plush interiors and extensive views over London.
    Grenfell Tower: Adele meets firefighters for 'tea and a cuddle'
    The homes acquired by the government will be a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats across two blocks, the news release said.
    Extra construction staff have been taken on in a bid to get the social housing apartments ready as soon as possible, it added, with work due to be finished by the end of July.
    "The residents of Grenfell Tower have been through some of the most harrowing and traumatic experiences imaginable and it is our duty to support them," Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said in a news release.
    "Our priority is to get everyone who has lost their home permanently rehoused locally as soon as possible, so that they can begin to rebuild their lives. The government will continue to do everything we can as fast as we can to support those affected by this terrible tragedy."
    A Tube train passes the remains of Grenfell Tower on June 16.
    A Tube train passes the remains of Grenfell Tower on June 16.
    While the affordable housing won't be as luxurious as those for private sale, the news release states that "each home will be fully furnished and completed to a high specification."
    Authorities are carrying out housing need assessments before offering apartments to those made homeless by the fire, with 110 done so far.

    CNN's Lorenzo D'Agostino contributed to this report.