Explosive TATP used in Brussels Central Station attack, initial exam shows

Brussels, Belgium (CNN) The powerful explosive TATP was used in the failed Brussels train station attack, according to an initial assessment of the remains of the device, a senior Belgian counter-terrorism official told CNN Wednesday.

The official also said investigators believe the TATP failed to detonate because of the poor preparation of the explosive, which Belgium's federal prosecutor's office believes was made at the suspect's home.

"As part of the investigation into the terrorist attack of 20 June 2017 at the Brussels Central Station, the preliminary results of the search carried out in the residence of the suspect O.Z. in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, showed that he probably made the bomb there," the prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement also said there are "indications that the suspect had sympathies for the terrorist organization IS (Islamic State, or ISIS)."

Earlier, Eric Van Der Sypt, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said earlier the man has been identified as a Moroccan national in his 30s. A source close to the investigation told CNN the man's name is Oussama Zariouh.

Soldiers on patrol at the station shot the man dead as he ran toward them shouting, "Allahu Akbar," Van Der Sypt said, giving the most detailed account yet from Belgian authorities of what happened Tuesday night.

