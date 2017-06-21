Brussels Central Station attack suspect identified

Brussels (CNN)Belgian authorities now know the identity of a man who was fatally shot at Brussels Central Station after a failed bombing, a spokeswoman for the Minister of Security and Home Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman, Anne-Laure Moulineaux, did not provide any further information about the attacker.
The man was "neutralized" by soldiers after setting off a "small explosion" in the transportation hub at around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, Belgium Prosecutor's Office spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt said at a news conference Tuesday.
No civilians were injured, but the incident set off panic as people ran for cover. Belgian authorities have labeled it a terrorist attack.
A witness who was inside Brussels Central Station during the incident said he heard two explosions and then heard someone yell "Allahu Akbar" twice followed by heavy gunfire.
Armed patrols, including two bomb disposal units, surrounded the station, which was evacuated and closed Tuesday evening. It reopened to travelers Wednesday morning.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel vowed Wednesday that Belgium would not be intimidated by terrorists, saying: "We want to defend our liberty."
The country will remain at threat level 3, meaning there is a serious and real threat, but an imminent attack is not deemed likely, he said.
A concert by the band Coldplay at the King Baudouin Stadium will go ahead Wednesday night as planned, with additional security measures, Michel said.
There will be a heightened security presence through the day in train and metro stations, the Belgian Crisis Center tweeted. Public events will also have increased security.