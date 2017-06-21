Brussels Central Station attack suspect identified

Brussels (CNN) Belgian authorities now know the identity of a man who was fatally shot at Brussels Central Station after a failed bombing, a spokeswoman for the Minister of Security and Home Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.

The spokeswoman, Anne-Laure Moulineaux, did not provide any further information about the attacker.

The man was "neutralized" by soldiers after setting off a "small explosion" in the transportation hub at around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, Belgium Prosecutor's Office spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt said at a news conference Tuesday.

No civilians were injured, but the incident set off panic as people ran for cover. Belgian authorities have labeled it a terrorist attack.

A witness who was inside Brussels Central Station during the incident said he heard two explosions and then heard someone yell "Allahu Akbar" twice followed by heavy gunfire.

Read More