Brussels Central Station attack suspect identified

Brussels (CNN)Belgian authorities now know the identity of a man who was fatally shot at Brussels Central Station after a failed bombing, a spokeswoman for the Minister of Security and Home Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman, Anne-Laure Moulineaux, did not provide any further information about the attacker.
The man was "neutralized" by soldiers after setting off a "small explosion" in the transportation hub at around 8:30 p.m. local time Tuesday, Belgium Prosecutor's Office spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt said at a news conference Tuesday.
No civilians were injured, but the incident set off panic as people ran for cover. Belgian authorities have labeled it a terrorist attack.
There will be a heightened security presence Wednesday in train and metro stations, the Belgian Crisis Center tweeted. Public events will also have increased security.
Brussels Central Station was evacuated and closed Tuesday evening in the wake of the failed bombing, along with two other stations in the Belgian capital. Armed patrols, including two bomb disposal units, surrounded Brussels Central Station.
A witness who was inside the station during the incident said he heard two explosions and then heard someone yell "Allahu Akbar" twice followed by heavy gunfire.