Viola Davis produced series tackles racism through comedy

(CNN) Viola Davis is determined to be at the forefront of change in Hollywood.

"We are in a zeitgeist that is hungry for disruptors," Davis told CNN in a recent interview. "We're hungry for those voices that force us to be awoke."

The Academy Award winner and her husband Julius Tennon launched JuVee Productions in 2012 to create entertainment with an emphasis on inclusive storytelling, something both Davis and Tennon maintain there isn't enough of in Hollywood.

"We want to change the way the industry puts out narratives with people of color," Tennon told CNN in a recent interview. "There has been more opportunity, but there is still a long way to go."

The couple hopes their project "American Koko" is a step toward progress.

