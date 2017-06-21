'Transformers' assembles a long, tedious 'Last Knight'

(CNN) Even grading on a curve, "Transformers: The Last Knight" is a bloated, tedious sequel, one that spends gobs of time explaining a disjointed plot whose parameters barely come into focus. Again clocking in at roughly 2 ½ hours, it's a pretty good reason not to squander another night on this toy-inspired franchise.

Director Michael Bay still possesses a knack for big, kinetic action sequences, but it's everything else about this fifth edition -- which trots out familiar faces while adding a few new ones -- that feels like an endurance test. Anthony Hopkins can't even class up the joint.

Then again, "Transformers" isn't so much a movie at this point as a global merchandise-delivery system. Given that, it seems misguided to expend so much energy on lame banter and attempts at wisecracking humor -- even in the midst of fight scenes -- when all that's really required is a perfunctory set-up to watching giant mechanized warriors bash each other.

Instead, the movie opens in the Dark Ages, with a massive battle involving King Arthur and his knights. Merlin, it turns out, owed his "magic" to a relationship with an early Autobot visitor, sowing the seeds for a world-imperiling threat that will arise 1,600 years later.

Once again, the resourceful Cade (Mark Wahlberg) is at the center of it all, having come into contact with an object that could hold the key to Earth's salvation. Optimus Prime, meanwhile, the Autobots' towering leader, remains absent for a long stretch, leaving an assortment of his pals to help hold down the fort.

