'One Mississippi' sets up Tig Notaro's second act

Tig Notaro has no reservations about serving up deeply personal comedy in her inspired-by-real-life Amazon series "One Mississippi." For that reason, it's easy to feel like you know the comedian well. But a word of caution: The line between actual and imagined is blurred enough on the series, you might not know her as well as you think you do.

"The funny response to 'One Mississippi' continues to be that people don't know what is true and what's fiction," Notaro told CNN in a recent interview. "Sometimes I'll find myself in conversation with people, even crew that works on the show, where they're telling me a personal thing that is connected to something to the show, and I am listening to them and then I'll be like, 'Well, actually, that didn't really happen.'"

More biographer than jokester, Notaro is a compelling storyteller. She has artfully -- and with humor -- explored experiences ranging from awkward airport screenings to surviving breast cancer and grief in her stand-up and on "One Mississippi."

In the show, which she co-created with Diablo Cody ("Young Adult," "Juno"), the lead character, played by Notaro, returns to her hometown in Mississippi to cope with her mother's sudden death and some complicated family dynamics, not long after recovering from a double mastectomy. All of that is based on Notaro's own experiences.

Other details in "One Mississippi's" six-episode first season were created in the writers' room, but the show is still rooted in its star's candor and willing-to-bare-it-all approach.

