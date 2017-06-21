Story highlights
- Anderson is opening a pop-up restaurant
- She wants the new French president to come discuss Assange
(CNN)Pamela Anderson cares a great deal about both the vegan lifestyle and Julian Assange.
So much so that she is trying to use one to help the other.
The "Baywatch" star is opening a pop-up vegan restaurant in the South of France in July.
Le Table du Marcheé will be open for 50 nights only in Saint-Tropez beginning on July 4, according to an announcement published on Monday on a site for Anderson's foundation.
"Born of the meeting between Chef Christophe Leroy and international star Pamela Anderson, the concept of this restaurant has become self-evident: festive, glamorous and Vegan," the announcement reads.
The restaurant will feature a "sensual atmosphere."
Anderson already has a few guests in mind whom she would like to entertain.
In a post titled "Why My Heart Stands With Julian," Anderson writes of wanting to meet with new French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux to discuss her friend, Julian Assange.
"I am opening a new vegan restaurant in France in July, and I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady," Anderson wrote over the weekend. "Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian. France could display its strength, and so could you, if you give Julian asylum."
Assange has been living at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for more than four years. He took refuge there after Swedish prosecutors issued a warrant for him in August 2010 based on allegations of sexual assault by two female WikiLeaks volunteers in the country.
His relationship with Anderson has become the subject of much chatter and speculation as she's visited Assange multiple times and written extensively about him on her site.
In her plea to Macron for help, Anderson kicked off the post with "No matter where I am, I can't forget this man isolated in the Ecuadorian Embassy."
"Thinking of Julian makes me wonder, what is the sexiest quality in a man," she wrote. "Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage. Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them."