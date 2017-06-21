Story highlights Anderson is opening a pop-up restaurant

She wants the new French president to come discuss Assange

(CNN) Pamela Anderson cares a great deal about both the vegan lifestyle and Julian Assange.

So much so that she is trying to use one to help the other.

The "Baywatch" star is opening a pop-up vegan restaurant in the South of France in July.

"Born of the meeting between Chef Christophe Leroy and international star Pamela Anderson, the concept of this restaurant has become self-evident: festive, glamorous and Vegan," the announcement reads.

