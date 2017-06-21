Are 'Drake & Josh' really feuding?

Story highlights Drake Bell tweeted he wasn't invited to Josh Peck's wedding

Peck said he's often asked "Where's Drake?"

(CNN) If the stars of "Drake & Josh" and social media are to be believed, the beloved Nickelodeon series won't be getting a reboot anytime soon.

Actor Josh Peck married girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu over the weekend. He invited a few friends, including his "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos.

Foreva eva, foreva eva? - Andre 3000 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Congrats to two of our favorite people. Josh & Paige, we love you ❤️❤️ #couplegoals A post shared by Nicole Golfieri (@nicolegolfieri) on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

But according to Drake Bell, who costarred in "Drake & Josh" with Peck from 2004 to 2007, his invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.

"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss ya brotha," Bell wrote in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. "Loyalty is key... ALWAYS remember where you came from."

Josh Peck got married yesterday and Drake Bell just tweeted this 😭 my favorite childhood tv show brothers pic.twitter.com/Xqq0AoLuOD — Amber Leeann Secrest (@AmbySecrest) June 18, 2017

Read More