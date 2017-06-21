Are 'Drake & Josh' really feuding?

Story highlights
(CNN)If the stars of "Drake & Josh" and social media are to be believed, the beloved Nickelodeon series won't be getting a reboot anytime soon.
Actor Josh Peck married girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu over the weekend. He invited a few friends, including his "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos.
But according to Drake Bell, who costarred in "Drake & Josh" with Peck from 2004 to 2007, his invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.
"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss ya brotha," Bell wrote in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear. "Loyalty is key... ALWAYS remember where you came from."
During a recent interview on the podcast "Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss," Peck talked about the reaction from fans when they see him with Bell.
"When people see Drake and I together, and it rarely happens just cause he's working and I'm working, they're like, 'What, what are you doing here?'" Peck said.
The question he's always asked, Peck said, is "Where's Drake?"
"I wish I had a better answer but probably at home," Peck said. "Whole Foods? I don't know."