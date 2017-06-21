'GLOW' casts 'Orange'-ish light on female wrestling

(CNN) "GLOW" is a breezy but slight look back at the mid-1980s and the made-for-TV oddity that was "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." Alison Brie's central performance practically lifts the whole thing on her shoulders, but as cable comedies go, it's at best a middleweight.

The main problem in this Netflix series from "Orange is the New Black" producer Jenji Kohan and collaborators stems from how familiar everything about it feels, with Brie's Ruth Wilder as a struggling actress who stumbles into the syndicated wrestling show, having ruled out porn as an option.

"Porn? Like in the valley?" she asks.

Ruth's aspirations to be a serious actress soon give way to hanging out with an assortment of eccentric characters -- part "Orange," part the Island of Misfit Toys -- as well as her best pal Debbie (Betty Gilpin), who had been working steadily on a daytime soap.

Presiding over the group, meanwhile, is a cranky director (Marc Maron) who lets it be known that he's slumming; and a sleazy producer (Chris Lowell), as if there's any other kind in this sort of setting.

