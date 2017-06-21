Daniel Day-Lewis's retirement is Internet gold

Story highlights
- The actor announced Tuesday he's leaving Hollywood
- Twitter reacted with humor and skepticism
(CNN)No one believes you, Daniel Day-Lewis.
At least the Internet doesn't appear to.
A report that the esteemed actor is retiring from acting has set off a Twitter reaction that can probably be summed up with the phrase "Surely you jest."
Variety was the first to report on the actor's retirement on Tuesday.
"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," a spokesperson said in a statement. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. "
Since then, Twitter has been lighting up with jokes and theories about the 60-year-old actor.
"Daniel Day Lewis has retired from acting as part of a four year method preparation for playing a retired actor," one person tweeted.
Even fellow actor, comedian John Fugelsang wasn't buying it.
"Daniel Day- Lewis, greatest actor in the world, retires," Fugelsang tweeted. "The greatest con-man grifter in the world, however, is just getting started."
Day-Lewis has won best acting Oscars for the 1989 film "My Left Foot, "There Will Be Blood" (2007) and "Lincoln" (2012) and received nominations for other roles including the 2002 epic drama "Gangs of New York" directed by Martin Scorsese.
Of course there were some tongue-in-cheek suggestions as to what Day-Lewis could do in his spare time, including possibly serving as President Trump's press secretary, a post occupied by Sean Spicer.
Some like film reviewer and director Chris Stuckmann wished Day-Lewis well.
"I respect Daniel Day Lewis and his decision to retire," Stuckmann wrote. "He's the best film actor of his generation, and deserves happiness and privacy."
The actor said his last on screen role will be in "Phantom Thread" which is set to premiere later this year.