Daniel Day-Lewis's retirement is Internet gold

(CNN) No one believes you, Daniel Day-Lewis.

At least the Internet doesn't appear to.

A report that the esteemed actor is retiring from acting has set off a Twitter reaction that can probably be summed up with the phrase "Surely you jest."

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," a spokesperson said in a statement. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. "