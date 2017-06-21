Two seasons in, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' is still insanely bold

(CNN) With 31 episodes and 82 original songs under its belt, there are few subjects the CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" has not addressed via song. And there aren't many subjects it wouldn't address either.

Whether it's a throwaway line about urinary incontinence after child birth in an ode to Disney tunes or a song that celebrates the power of female friendship with references to both "Sweet Valley High" and "1984," humor, femininity and unbashful honesty collide in the music of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

"Someone once called us the most gynecologically aware show on TV," co-creator and star Rachel Bloom told CNN in a recent interview. "It's 'cause there's all of this stuff when you have a vagina that no one talks about, yet I've heard everything about balls. I know so many things about balls and how balls react to things and blue balls, and, 'Oh! You just kicked me in the balls!' We don't talk about vagina stuff as much, so we're kind of making up for lost time."

Executive Producer/Director Aline Brosh McKenna on the set of 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Of course, addressing issues that women encounter comes naturally when you have a cast that's at least 50% female and a writing staff that's predominantly female, said co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna.

"If you have women telling their stories, it's going to naturally ... reflect their own experience," she said.

