When 'The Bachelor' franchise and race collide

Story highlights The franchise has been criticized for its lack of diversity

Latest "Bachlorette" broke down over pressure

(CNN) Race stepped into the forefront of "The Bachelor" franchise this week.

Actually, if we're being honest, race has been the token rose on "The Bachelor" and its spinoff shows since its 2002 debut.

But this week, challenges African Americans frequently encounter converged on "Bachelor" sets -- a reality franchise that has long been criticized for a lack of diversity among its casts.

A black woman broke under the pressure of representing her ethnicity, a black man's reputation hung in the balance and there have been accusations of racism.

In other words, a typical day-in-the-life of Black America.