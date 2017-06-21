Story highlights 'The Bachelorette' is Kutcher and Kunis's guilty pleasure

Kutcher said they are saving this week's episode

(CNN) Ashton Kutcher hopes his wife Mila Kunis won't DVR-cheat on him.

"The Ranch" star has been traveling this week and has yet to watch Monday's episode of the "Bachelorette." Kutcher and Kunis, apparently, are big fans of the reality series.

"This is like our greatest guilty pleasure of all time," Kutcher said Wednesday on "Good Morning America." "Monday night, it's like a religion in our house."

"It's unbelievable, that show," he added. "It's like the greatest social experiment of all time."

Kutcher said he and Kunis are so into the series, they turn the volume down during the one-on-one dates to do the voices themselves.

