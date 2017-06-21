Time Warner Inc.

Time Warner Inc. ("Time Warner" or the "Company"), a leading media and entertainment company with businesses in television networks and film and TV entertainment, is incorporated and headquartered in the United States. Time Warner and its three operating segments -- Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., Home Box Office, Inc., and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. -- have operations in the United States and, through subsidiaries, internationally, including in the United Kingdom.

This statement has been made and adopted by Cable News International Limited (CNI Ltd) pursuant to Section 54 of the Modern Slavery Act of 2015 (the "Act"). CNI Ltd is a Time Warner subsidiary with operations in the U.K. that meet the criteria set forth in the Act. This statement has been approved by the CNI Ltd Board of Directors and also applies to all subsidiaries of CNI Ltd which meet the criteria set forth in the Act. This statement covers CNI Ltd's business activities for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.

Standards of Business Conduct

