(CNN) Kenneth Bae, the US citizen detained by North Korea for two years, says he believes it is possible the late Otto Warmbier could have been tortured during his captivity in the communist country.

In an interview Wednesday with CNN in Seoul, Bae said he was threatened a few times during his 735 days in a North Korean prison but never tortured.

Warmbier's parents said they believe their son was subjected to "awful, torturous mistreatment" by the North Korean regime.

Warmbier, 22, a University of Virginia student, died Monday in Cincinnati, less than a week after his release from North Korea. He could not speak or move voluntarily when he returned, and his doctors said he suffered extensive brain damage.

Asked whether Bae thinks Warmbier was physically mistreated given the threats he received in captivity, Bae said it is possible the college student was "threatened" or that he was "physically tortured or attacked."

