India arrests 15 for celebrating Pakistan cricket victory

New Delhi (CNN) Fifteen Indian men are facing lengthy jail sentences for allegedly cheering on the Pakistan cricket team.

The men, all of whom are Muslim, were arrested Monday after their Hindu neighbors complained about the group's antics during India's crushing loss to their arch rivals in the ICC Champions Trophy final the previous day.

According to local police inspector Sanjay Pathak, the men, from Mohad village in Burhanpur district in central Madhya Pradesh, "were celebrating Pakistan's victory by bursting fire crackers and shouting anti-India slogans."

Fourteen men, aged between 19 and 35, appeared in court on Tuesday where they were charged with sedition and criminal conspiracy. The fifteenth man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Sedition is among India's most serious charges. If convicted, the men could be sentenced up to 14 years in prison. A trial date has yet to be set.

