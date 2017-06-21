How to measure a mountain: Everest height called into question

Story highlights Since 1955, Everest's official height has been 8,848 meters

Studies show that there might have been some elevation changes over the years

In the past, Nepal has rejected height measurements calculated by foreign teams

(CNN) Did Mount Everest shrink after Nepal's massive 2015 earthquake? Has it lost a few meters of snow cover due to global warming? Is it getting taller due to shifting continental plates?

To clear up these frequently raised questions once and for all, the Nepalese government has kicked off the long and arduous mission of re-measuring the height of the world's tallest peak.

In 1856, Everest's height was first calculated to be 8,840 meters above sea level by a team led by British surveyor Sir George Everest, the man whom the mountain was named after. Later, in 1955, the figure was adjusted by eight meters to 8,848, which has remained the official height to date.

Climbers stand on a ridge over a valley leading north into the Khumbu region as they try to get a clear view of Mt. Everest, April 18, 2015.

"Since multiple scientific studies show that there might have been some changes in the height of Everest, it became the Nepali government's responsibility to check and clarify the matter," Ganesh Prasad Bhatta, director general of Nepal's Survey Department, told CNN.

Bhatta said his office had been planning to undertake the mission since 2012, but it never materialized. Strong doubts from the international scientific community that Everest's elevation changed after 2015's 7.8-magnitude earthquake gave the department a push to jump-start the project.

Read More