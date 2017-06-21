(CNN) The Monterey International Pop Festival in June 1967 cemented rock 'n' roll as an art form to be reckoned with.

It was also where a Seattle-born, 24-year-old guitarist named Jimi Hendrix would make his US debut and set the standard for what it meant to look -- and sound -- like a rock star.

Donning a ruffled shirt, velour vest and bright red pants, with a scarf around his forehead, Hendrix commanded attention as he stepped on stage with the Fender Stratocaster that he would later douse in lighter fluid and set ablaze in one most iconic performances in rock history.

As Hendrix's guitar went up in flames, 17-year-old Ed Caraeff , who was crouched on a chair at the front of the stage, snapped the shot that would later appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine not once, but twice. Hendrix was so impressed with the photos that he invited Caraeff to shoot his future gigs.

"There was nothing like him. You'd never seen anything like it. I mean, I've seen some incredible people and he was the real deal," recalls Caraeff. "I actually should've been down in LA going to school, but I skipped out for two days to go to Monterey -- or maybe more, who's counting?"