(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A police officer was stabbed at a Michigan airport , and the suspect is in custody.

-- Russian hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year, a Homeland Security official warned Congress.

-- Russia has canceled a meeting between senior US and Russian officials after the United States announced an expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities

-- The shooter who attacked a GOP baseball practice in Virginia last week carried a list with the names of six members of Congress , the FBI said. Rep. Steve Scalise is now in "fair" condition after the shooting.

-- Senate Republican leaders plan to release their health care plan tomorrow, the first time the public -- and their fellow GOP senators -- will get to see what they've been working on behind closed doors. Here's what we know, don't know, and think we know on the policy front.

-- A prosecutor will seek the death penalty against two Georgia inmates accused of killing two corrections officers during an escape from a prison bus.

-- Tropical Storm Cindy is churning slowly toward the Gulf Coast , where at least 17 million people are bracing for heavy rain and possible flash flooding.