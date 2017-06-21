Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Wednesday, June 21

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:04 PM ET, Wed June 21, 2017

Volunteers put out sand bags ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Cindy in Lafitte, Louisiana, on Wednesday.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A police officer was stabbed at a Michigan airport, and the suspect is in custody.
-- Russian hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year, a Homeland Security official warned Congress.
-- Russia has canceled a meeting between senior US and Russian officials after the United States announced an expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.
    -- The shooter who attacked a GOP baseball practice in Virginia last week carried a list with the names of six members of Congress, the FBI said. Rep. Steve Scalise is now in "fair" condition after the shooting.
    -- Senate Republican leaders plan to release their health care plan tomorrow, the first time the public -- and their fellow GOP senators -- will get to see what they've been working on behind closed doors. Here's what we know, don't know, and think we know on the policy front.
    -- A prosecutor will seek the death penalty against two Georgia inmates accused of killing two corrections officers during an escape from a prison bus.
    -- Tropical Storm Cindy is churning slowly toward the Gulf Coast, where at least 17 million people are bracing for heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
    -- Queen Elizabeth II made a speech before Parliament to lay out the UK government's agenda. The internet asked: Did the Queen use her hat to take a shot at Brexit?
    -- Your computer mouse could rat you out as a liar.
    -- Milkshake and fries ice cream flavor is a thing.