(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A police officer was stabbed at a Michigan airport, and the suspect is in custody.
-- Russian hackers potentially targeted as many as 21 states' election systems last year, a Homeland Security official warned Congress.
-- Russia has canceled a meeting between senior US and Russian officials after the United States announced an expansion of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.
-- The shooter who attacked a GOP baseball practice in Virginia last week carried a list with the names of six members of Congress, the FBI said. Rep. Steve Scalise is now in "fair" condition after the shooting.
-- Senate Republican leaders plan to release their health care plan tomorrow, the first time the public -- and their fellow GOP senators -- will get to see what they've been working on behind closed doors. Here's what we know, don't know, and think we know on the policy front.
-- A prosecutor will seek the death penalty against two Georgia inmates accused of killing two corrections officers during an escape from a prison bus.
-- Tropical Storm Cindy is churning slowly toward the Gulf Coast, where at least 17 million people are bracing for heavy rain and possible flash flooding.
-- Queen Elizabeth II made a speech before Parliament to lay out the UK government's agenda. The internet asked: Did the Queen use her hat to take a shot at Brexit?
-- Milkshake and fries ice cream flavor is a thing.