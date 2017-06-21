Story highlights
- TEDGlobal has announced a short-list of speakers for its four day conference in August
- The conference is back in Africa after a 10 year absence
- Curator Emeka Okafor says the chosen speakers have "fresh, unique perspectives in their initiatives, pronouncements and work."
(CNN)TEDGlobal has released a preview list of speakers for its four day conference in Arusha, Tanzania this August, the first conference on the continent for a decade.
Details of more speakers will be released next month.
According to curator Emeka Okafor the Africans on this list have "fresh, unique perspectives in their initiatives, pronouncements and work."
Okafor says the aim of the conference is to unite a large group with genuine interest in improving the continent. He added that he hopes the speakers will spark global discussions around the need to find solutions from within Africa and the diaspora.
Here are some of the African speakers on the preview list:
Kamau Gachigi, Maker -- Kenya
Kamau Gachigi is the executive director of Gearbox, Kenya's first open maker space for rapid prototyping. With Gearbox, Gachigi empowers Kenya's next generation of creators to build sustainable solutions to the challenges in Africa.
He was also responsible for manufacturing and prototyping tools in 2009 whilst heading the University of Nairobi's Science and Technology Park.
Oshiorenoya Agabi, Computational neuroscientist -- Nigeria
When Oshiorenoya Agabi started Koniku his plan was to build a device capable of thinking like a human in two to five years.He is working to integrate biological neurons and silicon computer chips to build computers that can think like humans.
"Faster, cleverer computer chips are key to solving the next big batch of computing problems, like particle detection or sophisticated climate modeling — and to get there, we need to move beyond the limitations of silicon" Agabi said.
Natsai Audrey Chieza, Design researcher -- Zimbabwe
Natsai Audrey Chieza is the founder and creative director of Faber Futures, a creative R&D studio that redefines technology and biodesign. Chieza's work as a design researcher crosses boundaries between technology, biology, design and cultural studies.
Whilst at University College London, she created a design led microbiology protocol that replaces synthetic pigments with natural dyes excreted by bacteria to produce silk scarves dyed in different hues. Her creation is helping to reprogram the system of fashion and textile production especially in cases of resource scarcity, source and cultural particularity
Meron Estefanos, Refugee activist- Eritrea
Executive Director of Eritrean Initiative on Refugee Rights (EIRR), Meron Estefanos is a voice in advocating for the rights of Eritrean refugees, victims of trafficking, and victims of torture.
She has been instrumental to resolving cases of victims of blackmail throughout the world. She is also a human rights activist, host and presenter of 'Voices of Eritrean Refugees', Radio Erena's weekly program aired from Paris.
Gus Casely-Hayford, Historian- Ghana
Cultural historian and curator, Gus Casely-Hayford, writes, lectures and broadcasts on African culture. He has presented two series of The Lost Kingdoms of Africa for the BBC and has lectured on African art and culture, advising national and international bodies on heritage and culture.
He is currently bringing important paintings of black figures together in Britain through a National Portrait Gallery exhibition that tells the story of slavery abolition through 18th and 19th century portraits.
Mohammed Dewji, Business Leader - Tanzania
Tanzanian entrepreneur, philanthropist and former politician, Mohammed Dewji currently serves as President/CEO of MeTL Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate.
Operational in 11 African countries they control a variety of industries such as trading, agriculture, manufacturing, energy and petroleum, financial services, real estate and so much more.
Dewji previously served as Parliament member for Singida-Urban in 2005 till he retired in 2015. He is heavily invested in health, education and community development through his Foundation Mo Dewji.
Touria El Glaoui, Art fair founder - Morocco
Touria El Glaoui who initially started out in the banking industry is the founding director of 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair. The fair, which takes place in London and New York every year, showcases work of artists and galleries across Africa and the diaspora.
While in banking, El Glaoui organised and co-curated exhibitions of her father's work, Moroccan artist Hassan El Glaoui in London and Morocco.