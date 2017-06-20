Breaking News
A crewmember from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) Phoenix vessel holds a child as they wait to transfer refugees and migrants to a waiting Italian coastguard ship after being rescued at sea off Lampedusa, Italy.

World Refugee Day: What you should know

Updated 1:49 AM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

Dramatic escape as migrant boat catches fire
(CNN)We are in the midst of the WORLD'S WORST refugee crisis in history. A crisis that brings with it overwhelming numbers, huge challenges for countries and communities affected, untold misery -- and hope.

    More than 65 MILLION people are now counted as forcibly displaced by the United Nations. That's like the entire population of the UK or France, or about as many as everyone in New York state, Texas and Florida -- all forced from their homes. Just over one-third are refugees, people forced to flee their countries because of persecution, war, or violence.
    CHILDREN are disproportionately affected -- more than half of refugees are under 18.
      Amanpour: What my son and I learned at a Syrian refugee camp
      MORE PEOPLE are displaced every day -- You could fill about 630 school buses with people forced from their homes. Every day.
      Walk in the shoes of a refugee
      The story of one rescuer and a desperate day at sea
        On the run in their own countries
          WAR is a major factor. More than half of refugees come from three war-torn countries -- Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia, the UN says.
          Heartbreaking account of Aleppo refugee
          Others flee FAMINE or PERSECUTION. Starvation is stalking millions in Africa in 2017. And in Myanmar, there are about 1 million Rohingyas -- a persecuted ethnic and religious minority who say they are being increasingly targeted and attacked.
          &#39;The Rohingya Alan Kurdi&#39;: Will the world take notice now?
          Some take refuge in the first safe place they find. Others journey on, risking all, in the hopes of finding a better new life.
          360 Video: Inside a refugee camp
          DEVELOPING COUNTRIES host the greatest number of refugees.
          Only 1% of refugees are RESETTLED IN ANY ONE YEAR. 37 MOSTLY RICHER NATIONS work with the United Nations to accept refugees for resettlement. 150,000 got new homes in 2016.
          Rebel valley: Defiant French community opens its doors to refugees
          How the US screens refugees (very carefully)
          How some European countries are tightening their refugee policies
          In 2017, the modern world is kicking up some SURPRISES -- such as refugees leaving the US for Canada.
          Refugees climbed through snow to get to Canada
          But much continues to be the same. Familes feeling compelled to leave their homes and almost everything else behind. The human tide welcomed by some, rejected by others. And the key thing that is not changing -- the numbers show no signs of reducing.
          Millennial to Octogenarian: Three generations of refugees on today&#39;s crisis
          How to help

          Here are resources from CNN's Impact Your World team: