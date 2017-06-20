World Refugee Day: What you should know

JUST WATCHED Dramatic escape as migrant boat catches fire Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dramatic escape as migrant boat catches fire 00:43

(CNN) We are in the midst of the WORLD'S WORST refugee crisis in history. A crisis that brings with it overwhelming numbers, huge challenges for countries and communities affected, untold misery -- and hope.

65 MILLION people are More thanpeople are now counted as forcibly displaced by the United Nations. That's like the entire population of the UK or France, or about as many as everyone in New York state, Texas and Florida -- all forced from their homes. Just over one-third are refugees, people forced to flee their countries because of persecution, war, or violence.

CHILDREN are disproportionately affected -- more than half of refugees are under 18.

MORE PEOPLE are displaced every day -- You could fill about 630 school buses with people forced from their homes. Every day.