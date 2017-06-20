Story highlights New policies at the National Hurricane Center allow it to issue watches and warnings earlier

Tropical Storm Bret doused Trinidad and Tobago Monday

(CNN) Cindy, is that you?

"Potential Tropical Cyclone Three" in the central Gulf of Mexico may be renamed "Tropical Storm Cindy" later Tuesday, if it develops a well-defined center of circulation -- the threshold it needs to pass to attain an easier name.

But tropical storm watches and warnings have already been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast. That was done Monday afternoon, even though there wasn't yet a named storm.

New policies in place at the National Hurricane Center now allow forecasters to issue full advisories -- including a forecast track and watches and warnings -- for storms that could form and impact land within 48 hours.

In the past, even if the hurricane center thought a system had a high chance of developing, it couldn't issue watches and warnings. This new policy allows residents and businesses to have more time to prepare for storms that form near the coast.

