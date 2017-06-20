Tropical Storm Cindy to flood Gulf Coast

Story highlights Tropical Storm Cindy will bring flooding rains along much of the Gulf Coast

New policies at the National Hurricane Center allow it to issue watches and warnings earlier

(CNN) The system swirling in the central Gulf of Mexico has reached tropical storm status and gained a name: Cindy.

It was earlier called "Potential Tropical Cyclone Three" before it developed a well-defined center of circulation Tuesday afternoon, the threshold at which it can be called a tropical storm.

But tropical storm watches and warnings had already been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast. That was done Monday afternoon, even though there wasn't yet a named storm, thanks to new policies in place at the National Hurricane Center which allow forecasters to issue full advisories -- including a forecast track and watches and warnings -- for storms that could form and impact land within 48 hours.

In the past, even if the hurricane center thought a system had a high chance of developing, it couldn't issue watches and warnings. This new policy allows residents and businesses to have more time to prepare for storms that form near the coast.

Even if it's not a hurricane, it will still pack a punch

Read More