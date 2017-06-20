Story highlights The process of moving the 106-year-old statue is expected to take six weeks

(CNN) The city of Orlando began Tuesday the process of removing a Confederate statue from its place in Lake Eola Park. The statue, which depicts Johnny Reb -- a symbol of the Confederacy and its soldiers -- is being moved to Greenwood Cemetery, where it will be kept in a section dedicated to Confederate veterans.

Officials estimate the process will take six weeks to complete, according to a press release from Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's office. They must carefully remove the 106-year-old statue, build a new base in the cemetery and reassemble the statue, the statement said.

This won't be the statue's first move. It's been in Lake Eola Park since 1917, when it was moved from its original location on a nearby street.

Cassandra Lafser, a spokeswoman for the mayor's office, told CNN the statue was a gift from the Daughters of the Confederacy, given to the city in 1911.

Dyer announced the move in May, at a time when Southern cities are reevaluating Confederate memorials and their placement in public spaces. Some, like New Orleans, have decided to remove the statues completely

