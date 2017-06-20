Slain Muslim girl may have been sexually assaulted, police say

(CNN) Investigators in Virginia say a Muslim teenager who was attacked and killed early Sunday as she and a group of teenagers walked back to a mosque may have been sexually assaulted.

Fairfax County police spokeswoman Tawny Wright said Tuesday that police were investigating the possibility that Nabra Hassanen, 17, was sexually assaulted.

Nabra Hassanen was killed early Sunday.

At a news conference Monday evening, when asked if Hassanen had been sexually assaulted, Fairfax County Police Lt. Bryan Holland responded that "there was an assault that occurred in Fairfax County and we had another assault that occurred in Loudoun [County]."

Police said Darwin Martinez Torres saw the group walking and riding bicycles in the street and on the sidewalk. Torres became so enraged after arguing with one teen he drove up on a curb, police said. He later found the group in a nearby parking lot, chased them on foot with a baseball bat and allegedly beat Hassanen in what local police are calling a "road rage incident."

Torres, 22, put the injured teen in his car, officials said. Her body was found Sunday evening in Loudoun County.

