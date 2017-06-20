Settlement reached in Michael Brown civil lawsuit

Story highlights Parents of Michael Brown reach a settlement with city of Ferguson

(CNN) The family of Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, has reached a settlement in its wrongful death lawsuit against the city.

While the details of the settlement were not disclosed to the public, US Federal Judge Richard Webber called the settlement, "fair and reasonable compensation."

Brown, who is black, was shot and killed by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson in August, 2014. The incident sparked outrage and protest across the country. An investigation by the Justice Department brought no charges against Wilson, who argued he shot Brown in self-defense as Brown charged after him.

The lawsuit brought by Brown's family said Wilson "unjustifiably shot and killed (Brown), using an unnecessary and unreasonable amount (of) force in violation of (Brown's) constitutionally guaranteed right to life."