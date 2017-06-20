A couple donates $100,000 to Goodwill ... accidentally

Story highlights The duffel bag had $97,004, a living will, and marriage certificate

(CNN) A couple in Ohio accidentally dropped off a duffel bag containing almost $100,000 at an Ohio Goodwill. Thanks to a couple of honest employees, they got back every dime.

The employees at the Zanesville, Ohio, Goodwill were going through donations last week when they came across a duffel bag. Inside the bag? $97,004, a living will, and marriage certificate.

At first they thought the cash was fake, employee Kelsey Croy told CNN.

"It was so much cash they figured it was fake at first and then thought, 'Well no, maybe it's actually counterfeit money," Croy said. "So they brought it into the store office.

