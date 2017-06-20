Story highlights Chinese visiting scholar Yingying Zhang disappeared on June 9

Surveillance video from that day shows her getting into a car in Urbana

(CNN) The FBI says it is treating the disappearance in Illinois of a 26-year-old Chinese visiting scholar as a kidnapping.

Yingying Zhang has been missing from the University of Illinois since June 9. Surveillance video from that day shows her getting into a car in Urbana.

Zhang can be seen standing by a tree as a black Saturn Astra pulls up next to her. She has a brief conversation with the driver before entering the vehicle.

University police said Zhang had gotten off a bus before the four-door hatchback approached her. Other surveillance video shows the car circling the area before stopping near Zhang.

Zhang had a yearlong position at the university. "She was about six weeks into her appointment as a scholar in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences when she disappeared," said school spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Read More