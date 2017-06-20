Two bear attacks, two deaths over two days in Alaska

(CNN) Two Alaska towns are reeling after separate bear attacks claimed two lives in a span of just two days.

A teen runner died during a Father's Day race

The first attack happened on Sunday during a mountain race at Chugach State Park southeast of Anchorage. Sixteen-year-old Patrick Cooper was participating in the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb, which takes place in a thickly wooded area.

According to CNN affiliate KTUU , the teen got separated from a group after the race and then texted his family to say he was being chased by a bear. His mother and siblings also participated in the race, and Anchorage Police said runners stopped in their tracks to help locate Cooper once they heard he was in danger.

The Anchorage police and fire departments, Alaska state troopers and the National Guard all joined in the search. They eventually found Cooper's body being guarded by a large black bear.