(CNN) Stiff upper lip, old boy, it'll be winter soon.

The British upper class is famous for its fortitude in the face of adversity, but Royal Ascot racegoers were getting hot under their collars as they sweltered in formal clothes in the UK's summer heatwave Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are present at #RoyalAscot for today's racing as Her Majesty The Queen leads the Royal Procession pic.twitter.com/3bDK8ovUND — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2017

As temperatures soared to nearly 30C at the Berkshire venue, west of London, organizers said they were considering relaxing the strict dress code for the five-day Royal Meeting, one of the highlights of the British summer's sporting, fashion and cultural calendar.

But while women racegoers were able to flaunt their summer outfits, Ascot officials stuck to their guns, and gentlemen in the requisite top hat and tails in the Royal Enclosure were ordered to keep jackets on despite the heat.

The first day of Royal Ascot, first held in 1711, opened with the long-held tradition of The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family processing in horse-drawn carriages up the Straight Mile past the grandstands.

