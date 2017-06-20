Breaking News

Royal Ascot 2017: Kate Middleton stays cool as racegoers swelter

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 1:14 PM ET, Tue June 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer&#39;s sporting and cultural calendar.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Royal Ascot is one of the highlights of the British summer's sporting and cultural calendar.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
The Queen is big horse racing fan and continues the royal traditions of riding in a horse-drawn carriage up Ascot&#39;s Straight Mile to open each day, first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
The Queen is big horse racing fan and continues the royal traditions of riding in a horse-drawn carriage up Ascot's Straight Mile to open each day, first introduced by King George IV in 1825.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were in another carriage in the royal procession at the Berkshire venue.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were in another carriage in the royal procession at the Berkshire venue.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
The Duchess of Cambridge (in white) rode in a carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Edward, Earl of Essex.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
The Duchess of Cambridge (in white) rode in a carriage with Sophie, Countess of Wessex , Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (right) and Edward, Earl of Essex.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
The Queen led a minute&#39;s silence for the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower disaster and the London and Manchester terror attacks.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
The Queen led a minute's silence for the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower disaster and the London and Manchester terror attacks.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a joke with Zara Philllips, daughter of Princess Anne.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
The Duchess of Cambridge shared a joke with Zara Philllips, daughter of Princess Anne.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
Royal Ascot is a quintessentially British sporting occasion.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Royal Ascot is a quintessentially British sporting occasion.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
Lunch in the car park is a Royal Ascot tradition for many.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Lunch in the car park is a Royal Ascot tradition for many.
Hide Caption
8 of 15
Racegoers are obliged to dress up for the occasion, particularly in the Royal Enclosure where top hats and tails for men are compulsory.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Racegoers are obliged to dress up for the occasion, particularly in the Royal Enclosure where top hats and tails for men are compulsory.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Royal Ascot is very much a cathedral of high fashion ...
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Royal Ascot is very much a cathedral of high fashion ...
Hide Caption
10 of 15
... and an occasion for dressing up.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
... and an occasion for dressing up.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Hats are big and bold -- no fascinators are allowed in the Royal Enclosure.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Hats are big and bold -- no fascinators are allowed in the Royal Enclosure.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
As for the racing ... Jockey William Buick rode Ribchester (sheepskin noseband) to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
As for the racing ... Jockey William Buick rode Ribchester (sheepskin noseband) to victory in the Queen Anne Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez stepped into the injured Frankie Dettori&#39;s shoes and rode Lady Aurelia (centre) to victory in the King&#39;s Stand Stakes.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez stepped into the injured Frankie Dettori's shoes and rode Lady Aurelia (centre) to victory in the King's Stand Stakes.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Barney Roy won the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes, the third Group 1 race of the day, as favorite Churchill finished fourth.
Photos: Royal Ascot begins as Queen attends social fixture as racegoers swelter
Barney Roy won the St James's Palace Stakes, the third Group 1 race of the day, as favorite Churchill finished fourth.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
Royal Ascot paradeRoyal Ascot The Queen 2Royal Ascot Prince Charles Camilla Royal Asot Duchess CambridgeRoyal Ascot Queen silenceRoyal Ascot Duchess Cambridge 2Royal Ascot buntingRoyal Ascot car park lunchRoyal Ascot crowdRoyal Ascot hats 2Royal Ascot hats 1Royal Ascot hats 3Royal Ascot RibchesterRoyal AScot Lady AureliaRoyal Ascot Barney Roy

Story highlights

  • The Queen attends Royal Ascot race meeting
  • Highlight of British sporting and social calendar

(CNN)Stiff upper lip, old boy, it'll be winter soon.

The British upper class is famous for its fortitude in the face of adversity, but Royal Ascot racegoers were getting hot under their collars as they sweltered in formal clothes in the UK's summer heatwave Tuesday.
As temperatures soared to nearly 30C at the Berkshire venue, west of London, organizers said they were considering relaxing the strict dress code for the five-day Royal Meeting, one of the highlights of the British summer's sporting, fashion and cultural calendar.
    But while women racegoers were able to flaunt their summer outfits, Ascot officials stuck to their guns, and gentlemen in the requisite top hat and tails in the Royal Enclosure were ordered to keep jackets on despite the heat.
    The first day of Royal Ascot, first held in 1711, opened with the long-held tradition of The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family processing in horse-drawn carriages up the Straight Mile past the grandstands.
    Read More
    The color of The Queen's outfit is always a topic of debate in the run-up to the procession, with oddsmakers taking bets -- Tuesday's dress was lime green with matching hat.
    In the second carriage came Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, followed in a third by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
    At the end of the procession, The Queen and the royal party stood with heads bowed during a minute's silence to remember the victims of the recent Grenfell Tower disaster and the London and Manchester terror attacks.
    READ: Michelle Payne targets Melbourne Cup glory as trainer
    READ: Horse sale of the century comes with royal approval
    READ: Tapwrit wins Belmont Stakes and $800,00 bonus

    Jumpsuits

    While the dress code for gentlemen is straightforward -- morning suit, grey or black -- rules for women are more complicated.
    Dresses or skirts must fall just above the knee or lower, shoulder straps should be one inch or greater, hats (not fascinators) -- which must be worn -- must have a base of four inches (10cm) or greater, and no midriffs must be shown.
    The big news in the fashion stakes this year is that jumpsuits (full length) are allowed. Should visitors fail a sartorial test, dress extendors and hats are available. The regulations for both men and women are relaxed incrementally in Ascot's other enclosures.
    The meeting, which runs until Friday, was rocked in the build-up when it was announced popular jockey Frankie Dettori, 46, would not be riding because of a shoulder injury sustained in a fall last week.
    The Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, first run in 1840, opened the six-race card and was won in record time by favorite Ribchester under jockey William Buck.
    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby
    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby

      JUST WATCHED

      Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Wings of Eagles wins the 2017 Epsom Derby 02:04
    Australian Michelle Payne, the only female jockey to have won the Melbourne Cup, came fifth on outsider Kaspersky.
    Two-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey John Velazquez took Dettori's mount on Lady Aurelia and came home a three-length winner from Profitable for American trainer Wesley Ward in the Group 1 King's Stand Stakes.
    Churchill, the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas winner, was the fancy for the St James's Palace Stakes but finished outside the places as Barney Roy stormed home for trainer Richard Hannon ahead of Aidan O'Brien's Lancaster Bomber.
    Visit CNN.com/horseracing for more news and videos
    On the eve of the meeting, Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the owner of Leicester Cty Football Club, spent more than $2.5 million on horses out of an overall turnover of more than $4.5 million. Five of those horses had entries for the Royal Meeting.