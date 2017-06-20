First on CNN: US shoots down another pro-regime drone in Syria

Story highlights The drone was downed north of At Tanf, just outside the 55 kilometer de-confliction zone

(CNN) A US F-15E fighter jet shot down a pro-Syrian regime drone near At Tanf, Syria, on Monday, two US officials told CNN, the third downing of a pro-regime aircraft this month.

The drone was downed just outside the 55 kilometer de-confliction zone, according to the officials.

It was an Iranian-made Shahed 129 and was thought to be armed and in firing range of US troops.

One official said that the drone was shot down because it was "assessed to be a threat."

The Iranian-made Shahed 129 is the same type that was shot down earlier this month after it dropped a "dud" munition near a patrol being carried out by coalition troops and local forces.

