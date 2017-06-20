Story highlights Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and others cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar earlier this month

The Trump administration's messaging on the crisis has been inconsistent

(CNN) The United States is "mystified" over the continued blockade of Qatar by its Gulf neighbors, a top State Department spokeswoman said Tuesday, calling once again for a de-escalation of the diplomatic crisis.

"Now that it's been over two weeks since the embargo started, we are mystified that the Gulf States have not released to the public, nor to the Qataris, the details about the claims that they are making toward Qatar," spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters at a press briefing. "The more time goes by, the more doubt is raised about the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the (United Arab Emirates)."

"At this point we are left with one simple question: Were the actions really about their concerns regarding Qatar's alleged support for terrorism, or were they about the long-simmering grievances between and among the GCC countries?" she said.

The comments mark an escalation in US efforts to intercede in the conflict, which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson launched in earnest last week, at President Donald Trump's request.