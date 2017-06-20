Story highlights The treatment is noteworthy given Trump's tendency to roll out the red carpet for almost all foreign leaders

Trump and Poroshenko would seem to have a lot in common

Washington (CNN) When Petro Poroshenko visited the White House on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president wasn't greeted by the traditional pomp and circumstance that comes with a foreign leader meeting with the President of the United States.

Poroshenko -- who is viewed as an enemy to Russian leaders in Moscow -- will "drop by" a meeting with President Donald Trump and national security adviser H.R. McMaster during his previously scheduled visit with Vice President Mike Pence, according to the White House schedule.

Arriving at the West Wing on Tuesday morning, Poroshenko wasn't greeted by Trump -- as the President has been known to do with other leaders -- and walked into the West Wing quietly and without fanfare. Poroshenko will primarily meet with Pence, who advisers say has a close relationship with the Ukrainian leader.

In a nod to Poroshenko, the Trump administration announced more sanctions against separatists, including some Russians, involved in the conflict in Ukraine as the president arrived at the White House.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the sanctions against 38 individuals are designed to "maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution."

