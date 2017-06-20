Trump to China: Thanks for trying with North Korea

Story highlights At least I know China tried," Trump tweeted

Washington (CNN) For months, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and top aides have staked any progress dealing with North Korea's burgeoning nuclear program on China's involvement.

On Tuesday, Trump upended much of that works in 140 characters, tweeting that Chinese efforts have "not worked out."

"While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried," Trump wrote.

The tweet, which came hours before the United States and China were set to meet in Washington to talk about North Korea, caught multiple Trump administration officials off guard, leaving them scrambling as they tried to figure out what exactly what the President meant.

One Trump administration official said bluntly they didn't know what Trump was referencing when asked what the tweet meant.

