Senator: US at risk of military conflict with Russia and Iran in Syria

Story highlights Sen. Chris Murphy: "We're moving very fast toward what could be another war" in Mideast

Democrat says Donald Trump must get authorization from Congress for war

(CNN) Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut warned Tuesday that the United States could be edging toward a military conflict with Iran and Russia in Syria.

"I think we're getting closer and closer to open conflict with Iran and Russia, and the American public needs to know that we're moving very fast toward what could be another war inside the Middle East," Murphy told anchor Alisyn Camerota on CNN's "New Day," "something by the way that Donald Trump promised he wouldn't do when he ran for office."

Both the United States and Russia contend their forces are in Syria to fight ISIS. Russia backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom Iran also supports, while the US-led coalition is aligned with groups that oppose the Assad regime and ISIS.

