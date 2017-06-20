Story highlights
(CNN)Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Tuesday they were promised access to data from the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, as they dig into potential ties between the campaign of President Donald Trump and Russian financiers.
"The stack of press reports gets higher every day regarding financial connections between Trump associates and Russia, and Trump's own business dealings with Russian interests," Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat on the committee told CNN. "This morning, Treasury briefed me on documents that are being transmitted to the Senate. I believe these documents will be sufficient to start following the money."
Wyden had placed a hold on Trump's nominee to oversee the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit, FinCEN, after seeking access to the data. He said Tuesday that he lifted that hold on Sigal Mandelker, the nominee.
The Senate took a procedural step Tuesday by voting to advance Mandelker's nomination.
Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, told CNN last month that Senate investigators requested access to documents from Treasury's FinCEN as they look for possible connections between Trump's aides and Russian banks and oligarchs.
FinCEN investigates money laundering and has previously examined violations by Trump's casinos.